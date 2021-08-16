Advertisement

Area Lions Clubs preparing for I Love America Fall Festival

Area Lions Clubs met in College Station Monday.
A big event is being planned to mark the anniversary of 9/11.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club is preparing for a large patriotic event to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Monday morning, Lions Club members from several chapters met for their meeting at the College Station Hilton.

On Sept. 11 they are planning an “I Love America Fall Festival” at Santa’s Wonderland.

The event will support Texas Lions Camp, the special summer camp for children with disabilities based in Kerrville. The camp’s President and CEO, Stephen Mabry was their keynote speaker.

“Our mission is to promote self-esteem in children who have physical disabilities. And so this past year with COVID realizing the best practices would indicate that small groups were more in order we decided to switch gears and we started offering our facility to families for the first time in our history,” said Mabry.

The fall festival on Sept. 11 will include live music, a BBQ cookoff, antique car show and Aggie Football watch party.

