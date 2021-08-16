Brazos County Tax Office asks property owners to weigh in on upcoming tax rates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Tax Office has been receiving an influx of phone calls from local property and mineral interest owners who have received a postcard regarding 2021 property tax information. The notice is designed to help local property owners be a part of the tax rate setting process for the upcoming tax year. It directs them to a website where they can look up their property and see exactly what is happening as the taxing units take steps to adopt tax rates which will impact them this year.

With several public hearings regarding these tax rates quickly approaching, including Bryan ISD’s hearing Monday night, College Station ISD’s Tuesday night, and ESD4 and Navasota ISD’s hearing on Aug. 23, the Brazos County Tax Office is encouraging property owners to check out the website and submit comments or concerns about proposed rates to those governing bodies.

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe is warning property owners about scam websites that charge for information that can be accessed for free.

“We have had some instances where people have given us feedback saying they used a browser trying to find it and they got to some not true websites that tried to charge them money for the information. You do not have to pay for this information. It is free,” said Roe.

Roe says taxpayers need to enter the exact website address as listed on the postcard they received in the mail when they search for the website, otherwise they could be scammed.

On the correct website, property owners can find information including, but not limited to:

- Taxing unit rates from the previous year (2020)

- Proposed tax rates (and estimated taxes) for 2021

- Definitions of types of rates

- Tax Rate Public Hearings (or meetings to adopt) for each taxing unit with time and location

- Tax Rate Calculations

- Contact Information for each taxing unit

Roe also encourages taxpayers to return to the website more than once as the process moves forward so they can pick up any new information as the taxing units take action.

The exact web address is as follows: https://brazos.countytaxrates.com/tax

