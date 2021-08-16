Bryan family adjusts to COVID-19 hospital visitor policies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan family is feeling the effects of COVID-19 without even testing positive for the virus.

Susie Haveron was excited to welcome her newest granddaughter to the world on Monday but it’s was far from what she expected.

“I never really thought about it in depth until we were told that we couldn’t go into the hospital, that she could only have one person, which is dad,” said Haveron.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, Haveron and others had to improvise.

“[Kayleigh is] very sad and she’s very scared but there are phones, we can facetime but it’s still not the same as having your mom and mother-in-law in the delivery room,” said Haveron.

Instead, the family showed their support by standing outside of the hospital cheering and holding signs.

“If you see a big crowd it’s just Kayleigh’s and Moses’ family waiting for the delivery of Amelia Blayke,” said Haveron.

Haveron says for those who think the virus can’t effect them to think again.

“These people that think they can’t get COVID or haven’t had a family member affected, never say never,” said Haveron.

Haveron says she hopes people will take COVID more seriously so life can get back to normal.

“I know we’re not the only family feeling this but it’s very hard on the families, I can only imagine a family who’s lost a loved one to COVID,” said Haveron.

