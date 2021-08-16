Advertisement

Burleson County Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated robbery, two suspects on the run

(WCAX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Aug. 16, 2021
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at a business located at 11401 CR 410 Sunday night.

Deputies chased the suspect vehicle in a short pursuit that ended with a ground search for two suspects after they ran from the vehicle.

No arrests have been made, according to the sheriff’s office, and their identities have not been released at this time.

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide

