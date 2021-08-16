Caldwell ISD marks first day of school with new Elementary School

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD will be back in session on Tuesday, and not only is the district welcoming back students and faculty, but also opening a new building.

For Caldwell Elementary School principal Erin Supak, the first day of school is like Christmas morning.

“It’s like opening up a brand new present and seeing what’s inside,” said Supak.

Caldwell’s new elementary school features 40,000 square feet of new construction, plus a complete renovation of the old middle school.

Supak and a group of teachers were instrumental in helping design the school.

“Oh my gosh, as a principal, building a new school is not something everyone gets to do in their entire career,” said Supak. “So from the initial planning to now to teachers actually moving into their classrooms, having everything set up ready for kids, it is a true feeling of accomplishment.”

In the new school, students will be able to enjoy a new gym, open space library, a computer lab, music room, and more.

The school will be the home to Pre-K through third-grade students, and down each grade’s hallway are collaborative spaces, which was a priority item for Supak.

“The collaborative spaces will be fantastic,” said Supak. “Students across classrooms in every grade level will have a chance to come out and work together. They may not be assigned to the same homeroom classroom, but at different times throughout the day, they will have opportunities to interact with their peers who are in other rooms. Our world is all about collaboration and problem solving and what better way to give our students a space where they can come together and do that.”

Additionally, the entrance of the school is on Alligator Street.

One of the teachers getting ready for the big day is first-grade teacher Lindi Herford.

“It’s a lot bigger than our old school,” said Herford. “I’m trying to find little areas to make our stations for our centers for our students. I’m just loving the setup and having windows in our classroom.”

For Herford, teaching in the new school brings her full circle.

“This used to be the middle school that I went to, so it kind of feels like I’m coming back home, but in a different setting,” said Herford.

One Supak says she’s ready to share with the children of Caldwell.

“Tomorrow marks a day in history in Caldwell ISD, and I’m so happy to be able to open the doors and welcome our youngest students in.”

The first days of school will be staggered at Caldwell Elementary. First through third grade will start Tuesday. Kindergarten and Pre-k will start Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.