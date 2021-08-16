Advertisement

Classroom Confident: Anderson-Shiro school year off to good start

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro CISD was one of the first districts in the Brazos Valley to go back to school. They’re continuing the deep cleaning and focus on hygiene from last year.

Superintendent Scott Beene says families are paying attention to safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a good response, we had a couple of positives this year before school started with our students. Parents notified us before school. I think we’ve had one since we’ve been back in school. We’ll do notifications like we did last year with letters on the website letting parents know this is what’s going on,” said Beene.

He also doesn’t expect the district to bring back virtual learning this year.

“We changed and went straight in person within the first six weeks of school last year. Remote learning wasn’t working in rural Anderson-Shiro. Some kids it does work well with but the majority, it didn’t,” said Beene.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 80-year-old man has died after a double-decker party boat capsized with 53 passengers and...
1 dead, dozens other rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Conroe.
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.
‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley during a reading exercise. Sept....
Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte, Nebraska
Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 train will arrive in the Brazos Valley on Sunday
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Dr. Katy Greiner is a family physician at Baylor Scott & White Health.
Classroom Confident: Your back-to-school health questions with Baylor Scott & White’s Dr. Katy Greiner
College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
As Fred strengthens ahead of landfall, Grace is worth watching as it moves west through the...
3 Systems in the Atlantic as Fred nears landfall