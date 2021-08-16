Classroom Confident: Anderson-Shiro school year off to good start

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro CISD was one of the first districts in the Brazos Valley to go back to school. They’re continuing the deep cleaning and focus on hygiene from last year.

Superintendent Scott Beene says families are paying attention to safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a good response, we had a couple of positives this year before school started with our students. Parents notified us before school. I think we’ve had one since we’ve been back in school. We’ll do notifications like we did last year with letters on the website letting parents know this is what’s going on,” said Beene.

He also doesn’t expect the district to bring back virtual learning this year.

“We changed and went straight in person within the first six weeks of school last year. Remote learning wasn’t working in rural Anderson-Shiro. Some kids it does work well with but the majority, it didn’t,” said Beene.

