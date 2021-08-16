College Station police investigating Sunday homicide

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police investigating a car that crashed into a building believe the person inside was killed in an apparent homicide.

The car crashed around 11 p.m. Sunday night in the 2200 block of Longmire Drive.

Police say the occupant of the car had been shot and died of his injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 979-764-3600.

