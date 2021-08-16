Filing period ends for BISD, CSISD Board of Trustees candidates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The filing deadline for College Station and Bryan ISD’s school boards passed Monday at 5 p.m.

CSISD has five candidates vying for two spots. Out of the seven positions on the school board, CSISD has two, three-year positions up for grabs. Elections will take place in November 2021.

Currently Place 1 is held by Board President Mike Nugent and Place 2 is held by Trustee Amanda Green, according to CSISD neither are seeking reelection.

CSISD Candidates

Place 1

Darin Paine- Paine filed to run for Place 1 on July 19. He is an assistant professor, instructor and Technical Sergeant in the United State Air Force and local universities Texas A&M and Sam Houston State. He has two children in the school district.

Amy Alge- Alge is an artist and stay-at-home mom who initially filed for Place 2, but on Aug. 9 she withdrew her application and filed for Place 1. She also has two children in the school district.

Place 2

Blaine Decker- Decker is the owner of VetCor Services of Brazos Valley. He filed to run for Place 2 on Aug. 9. Decker has one child that attends the school district

Kime Ege- Ege is a mom of three and spends her time volunteering. She filed to run for Place 2 on Aug. 9.

Mengmeng Gu- Gu is a professor at Texas A&M and has four children. She summitted her application Aug. 16.

Bryan ISD’s filing period for school board candidates also closed Monday evening. There are two positions with expired terms that are up for grabs this year and one unexpired term. Elections will take place in November.

At-Large Place 7

Mark McCall (Incumbent)- McCall has served on the school board and is running for reelection. He is the Assistant Director a the College of Medicine at Texas A&M University

Single Member District, Place 4

Ruthie Waller (Incumbent)- Waller is a retired BISD Administrator that is running for reelection.

Single Member District, Place 5

David Stasny (Incumbent)- Stasny is running for reelection and is an attorney.

