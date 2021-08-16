Five candidates file for College Station City Council
Two positions will be voted on this November
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The filing period for College Station City Council ended Monday at 5 p.m., a total of five people submitted applications.
The city has two positions up for grabs this election year.
Place 4
- Elizabeth Cunha (Incumbent): Cunha is running for reelection and has been a resident of College Station for 32 years. She is an instructional assistant in College Station ISD. Cunha filed for Place 4 on July 19.
- William Wright: Wright is a production supervisor and has lived in College Station for just over 32 years. He filed for Place 4 on Aug. 2.
Place 6
- David Levine: Levine has lived in the area for almost nine years and filed for Place 6 on July 19. He works as a general manager.
- Dennis Maloney (Incumbent): Maloney is running for reelection and filed for Place 6 on July 20.
- Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland: Holland filed for Place 6 on Aug. 16. She’s an entrepreneur and has lived in the area for 13 years.
