Five candidates file for College Station City Council

Two positions will be voted on this November
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The filing period for College Station City Council ended Monday at 5 p.m., a total of five people submitted applications.

The city has two positions up for grabs this election year.

Place 4

  • Elizabeth Cunha (Incumbent): Cunha is running for reelection and has been a resident of College Station for 32 years. She is an instructional assistant in College Station ISD. Cunha filed for Place 4 on July 19.
  • William Wright: Wright is a production supervisor and has lived in College Station for just over 32 years. He filed for Place 4 on Aug. 2.

Place 6

  • David Levine: Levine has lived in the area for almost nine years and filed for Place 6 on July 19. He works as a general manager.
  • Dennis Maloney (Incumbent): Maloney is running for reelection and filed for Place 6 on July 20.
  • Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland: Holland filed for Place 6 on Aug. 16. She’s an entrepreneur and has lived in the area for 13 years.

For more information on College Station general and special elections, click here.

