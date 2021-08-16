Hometown Heroes; Anderson-Shiro Owls

ANDERSON-SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - We make the jump up to Class 3A and start off with Anderson-Shiro. The Owls are becoming a playoff regular having qualified the last three years.

Unfortunately, they have not been able to advance past the first round.

With 5 starters back on both sides of the ball from a team that finished 6-5 a year ago, there is a foundation of experience returning.

“We are not going to be able to sneak up on anybody and that is alright with us. To have a little bit of a target on our back is something that we are okay and it just speaks to how far we have brought the program and how far the kids have come. So we are pretty excited about that and kinda taking that next step to being one of those programs that are talking about championships,” Owls’ head football coach Brad Hodges.

“These last few years have been a building program and we have been making the playoffs for the first time since I don’t know when and this year we are planning on going even further. Just working as a team,” continued Owls’ running back/wide receiver Mar’Tavion Offing.

“Coming back, yeah we have a few positions to fill, but we have even more guys that have been here for two or three years that are able to step up to the plate when we need them,” wrapped up Duncan Benton Anderson-Shiro’s offensive lineman/linebacker.

The Anderson-Shiro Owls will open up the 2021 season on the road against Wallis-Brazos on August 27th.

