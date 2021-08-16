Hometown Heroes: Cameron Yoe Yoemen

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Yoe football finished a disappointing 4-5 in 2020 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Yoemen ended the season on a 3 game losing streak and are hungry to get back to their winning ways.

There will be a new but familiar face at the helm in Cameron. Legendary head coach Rick Rhoades begins his second stint with the Yoemen. Rhoades previously led Yoe to 5 state title games, winning it all in 3 consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2014. The Yoemen are excited about Rhoades’ return and know they have high expectations.

”It’s been crazy with him coming back. High expectations especially from the town,” Yoe quarterback Landon Greene said. “The atmosphere is going to be a lot crazier. We’ve got a lot of high expectations to live up to, but we’re ready,” Greene added.

“He’s got a great game plan, a great mindset, and leading everybody to hopefully a championship,” explained Yoe linebacker Colton Barbo. “He knows the atmosphere. He knows what to do and how to get there. But it’s obviously up to us. It’s not up to the coaches,” Barbo added.

The Yoemen return 6 starters on offense and 8 on defense. Their quest to make it back to the playoffs will begin on August 27th for their season opener at home against Lago Vista.

