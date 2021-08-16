Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles

Hearne Eagles
Hearne Eagles(Hearne Eagles)
By Morgan Weaver
Updated: 1 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in 59 years last season but all the Eagles want this year is to make it passed the second round.

“I want to get passed the second round because we have been losing in the second round four years in a row,” said Senior defensive end and offensive tackle Anthony Jackson.

Last year the Eagles lost to Beckville in the area playoffs 41-38.

While making it passed the second round of playoffs is the expectation, Head Coach Ricky Sargent believes the true goal is to win a state championship.

“Goal is to win a state championship and that’s why you play the game,” said Sargent. “We believe that’s realistic for us and that’s one of the things we talk about every year going into it. We want to be champions in everything that we do.”

The Eagles are excited to get their 2021 season underway and will kick off August 27th at Trinity.

