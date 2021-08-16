Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Lexington Eagles

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles only won three district games a year ago, but there is no shame in that since District 13-3A Division II is one of the toughest in the state.

Entering this season the Eagles are picked to finish second behind Franklin. A year ago Lexington was a regional semifinalist and have some offensive weapons returning in Texas A&M commit Jarred Kerr who had over 1500 all-purpose yards last season as a running back and wide receiver along with quarterback Sheldon Springer who threw for nearly 1600 yards last season.

With a stout defense on the other side, the big question is can they replace the offensive linemen they lost to graduation and make another deep playoff push?

“We are losing a lot of people on our O-line so that is going to be a hard key to fill right there, but if our defense can do their job then I feel like the offense can go out there and do what we are supposed to do,” said Lexington safety and wide receiver Caden Huckabay.

The Eagles will kick off their season a week from Friday on the road against the West Trojans.

