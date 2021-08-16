Hometown Heroes: Lexington Eagles

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles only won three district games a year ago, but there is no shame in that since District 13-3A Division II is one of the toughest in the state.

Entering this season the Eagles are picked to finish second behind Franklin. A year ago Lexington was a regional semifinalist and have some offensive weapons returning in Texas A&M commit Jarred Kerr who had over 1500 all-purpose yards last season as a running back and wide receiver along with quarterback Sheldon Springer who threw for nearly 16-hundred yards last season.

With a stout defense on the other side, the big question is can they replace the offensive linemen they lost to graduation and make another deep playoff push?

“<We are losing a lot of people on our O-line so that is going to be a hard key to fill right there, but if our defense can do their job then I feel like the offense can go out there and do what we are supposed to do,” said safety and wide receiver Caden Huckabay.

The Eagles will kick off their season a week from Friday on the road against the West Trojans.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.