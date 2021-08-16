“It’s just like a big family:” Burleson County rallies for fundraiser benefitting two injured cooks

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - In our greatest times of need, it’s family who’s there to care for us.

That’s exactly how so many of the people who came together Sunday to support a fundraiser for 32-year-old Amber Martinez and 19-year-old Fidencia Casas described the Burleson County community. Martinez and Casas are two cooks at Mama’s Kitchen who were severely burned by grease when a car crashed into the restaurant on July 29.

“It’s just like a big family, and everybody needs help,” Bottlenecks Bar & Grill Owner Randolph Schultz said. “I mean, everybody has hard times. That’s what it is. We’re all brothers and sisters. We’ve always raised money for the community. Anything we can do to help out.”

Bottlenecks Bar & Grill marked the second stop of a poker run benefitting Martinez and Casas. It was one of five stops that led to an auction, raffle, and barbeque plate dinner at Welch Park. It started at Wheels Tavern in Bryan and also made its way to Fort Half Moon Saloon, Somerville Icehouse & Grill, and Papi’s Icehouse.

“It was a no-brainer,” Snook resident Daisy Rowell said. “We are patrons at Mama’s restaurant, and when we heard the news, we were as devastated as the rest of the community, and just wanted to do anything we could to help. It takes a village sometimes, and this village, right now, this biker village, is here for you girls.”

Rowell also said a benefit like this is important for people who more than likely had no insurance to fall back on to help cover their medical bills.

“These young ladies probably did not have health insurance. I don’t know that for a fact, but they probably did not,” Rowell said. “This type of fundraising event is an opportunity for them to cover their personal bills while they’re fighting and going through the recovery process.”

Whether it was for the good company at one of their favorite local spots or just a chance to take the bike out for an afternoon ride, the main reason everyone showed up was clear. Amber and Fidencia were on everybody’s mind.

“Who could ever imagine something like that happening?” Schultz said. “But hopefully they’ll be okay, and we’ll get through it.”

“We’re here for you girls, and we love you,” Rowell said. “We’re just praying that your recovery is quick and as painless as can be. As soon as you are able, we’ll look forward to you welcoming us there with your smiles.”

If you were unable to attend Sunday’s benefit, there’s still a way you can donate. There is a bank account set up for Amber and Fidencia at Citizens State Bank under their names.

