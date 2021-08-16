Advertisement

‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away

A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The patriarch of a family that has helped shape Downtown Bryan into the success story it is today has passed away at the age of 86.

In a post on Facebook Sunday night, Mr. G’s Pizzera announced, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Giovanni Cerone.”

“Mr. G was loved by so many and made such an impact on our community. His contagious smile and enthusiastic personality touched so many lives,” reads the online post.

Giovanni and Houda Cerone moved to Aggieland after their children decided to attend Texas A&M University. According to a 2018 feature story in The Eagle, Mr. G’s Pizzera was opened by Cerone in May 1996. His son, Rami, opened Caffé Capri in the fall of 1995 and his daughter, Rola, opened Revolution Café and Bar in 2003.

A celebration of life will be held at Mr. G’s Pizzeria on Sunday, August 29. The time is to be determined.

