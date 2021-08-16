Advertisement

N’dea Jones Signs with WBC Enisey

N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game...
N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game against South Carolina.(Tyler Shaw)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball All-American N’dea Jones signed a contract with Russian professional team WBC Enisey on Monday.

The Krasnoyarsk-based club has a direct placement in the 2020-21 EuroCup Women regular season. The team went 6-4 in last year’s EuroCup. Enisey will compete in Conference I and is one of 48 teams competing for the championship.

Jones is fresh off an appearance in Constanta, Russia, representing Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series. The Aggie helped lead her team to the semifinals before falling to Germany, 15-14.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was selected 23rd overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm this summer. The Aggie is A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42). She helped lead the Maroon & White to their first-ever Southeastern Conference regular season title during the 2020-21 season and played in three-straight Sweet 16s.

Jones follows Aaliyah Wilson who signed a contract with ACS Sepsi-SIC last week. Qualifiers for the 2021-22 EuroCup regular season are set to begin Sept. 20-24.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
An 80-year-old man has died after a double-decker party boat capsized with 53 passengers and...
1 dead, dozens other rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Conroe.
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.
‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley during a reading exercise. Sept....
Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties

Latest News

Hearne Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Rockdale Tigers
Hometown Heroes: Cameron Yoe Yoemen
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football Ranked No. 6 in Preseason AP Poll