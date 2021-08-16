N’dea Jones Signs with WBC Enisey

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball All-American N’dea Jones signed a contract with Russian professional team WBC Enisey on Monday.

The Krasnoyarsk-based club has a direct placement in the 2020-21 EuroCup Women regular season. The team went 6-4 in last year’s EuroCup. Enisey will compete in Conference I and is one of 48 teams competing for the championship.

Jones is fresh off an appearance in Constanta, Russia, representing Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series. The Aggie helped lead her team to the semifinals before falling to Germany, 15-14.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was selected 23rd overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm this summer. The Aggie is A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42). She helped lead the Maroon & White to their first-ever Southeastern Conference regular season title during the 2020-21 season and played in three-straight Sweet 16s.

Jones follows Aaliyah Wilson who signed a contract with ACS Sepsi-SIC last week. Qualifiers for the 2021-22 EuroCup regular season are set to begin Sept. 20-24.

