Scattered chance for rain, storms holds in the forecast

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
While the coverage is lower than Sunday, another afternoon of scattered rain and thunderstorms drifting the Brazos Valley kicked off the new week. Any activity out there will fizzle with the loss of daytime heat -- latest 7pm to 8pm -- before we head for a quiet night with a blanket of high clouds stretched overhead. Another chance for spotty activity and a few summer storms is in the cards mid-afternoon to early evening Tuesday. The forecast to monitor is Tuesday night and Wednesday as a disturbance tumbles across Texas which should kick up the coverage of wet weather for mid-week. Cloudier skies on hand along with that rain chance could make it hard to get out of the 80s for some Wednesday. That is a forecast we will be fine-tuning over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall on the Eastern Florida Panhandle around 2pm Monday. Tropical Depression Grace will continue to pass the northern Caribbean islands and head for the Yucatan Peninsula by late week before moving into the far southern Gulf of Mexico around Friday. As of what we know, a strong area of high pressure should push this tropical system on a west-bound path toward south / central Mexico by Saturday morning. While an eye will need to be kept on the strength of Grace (stronger system could dictate its own path), concerns for impacts to Southeast Texas and the Brazos Valley are not anticipated, at this time. Instead, the rain chance dries up and thermometers may flirt with 100° early-to-mid next week.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms before 8pm. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

