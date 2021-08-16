Second-Half Surge Sends Aggies to 2-0 Win vs. Baylor

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies got a goal from both of their Canadian standouts Sunday evening, posting a 2-0 victory over the Baylor Bears in exhibition action at Ellis Field.

After a disjointed opening stanza, Mia Pante broke the ice in the 71st minute and Andersen Williams tacked on an insurance goal in the 89th minute to push past Baylor in a hard-fought contest.

Pante, a product of North Vancouver, British Columbia, was the beneficiary of a Makhiya McDonald’s pass from the touchline right of the six-yard box after a feed from Macie Kolb on the flank. Pante added an assist, feeding her compatriot, as Williams, a native of Calgary, Alberta, sent one in from 12 yards out.

Kenna Caldwell went the distance in goal for Texas A&M, making four saves in the shutout.

The Aggies regrouped at halftime after a disorderly first half. In the second act, Texas A&M had the edge in shots (9-8) and corner kicks (1-1). Baylor had decisive advantages in shots (6-1) and corner kicks (4-0) heading into the intermission.

Texas A&M again used an exhibition match to see a combination of players with 17 Aggies logging double-digits in minutes.

The Maroon & White went 1-0-1 in the exhibition season, including a 1-1 draw against North Texas last Wednesday.

Texas A&M returns to action Thursday when they travel to Tallahassee for a 6 p.m. match against the Florida State Seminoles.