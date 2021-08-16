Advertisement

Texas A&M Football Ranked No. 6 in Preseason AP Poll

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 16, 2021
Texas A&M Football is ranked No. 6 in the first edition of the Associated Press Preseason Poll to begin the 2021 season, released Monday.

The No. 6 ranking is the highest for the Aggies since earning the No. 3 spot heading into the 1995 season and marks the 15th time that Texas A&M has garnered a top-10 ranking in the first AP poll of the season.

Texas A&M is one of five SEC teams and the highest-ranked team from Texas in the preseason poll.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

