Treat of the Day: Blinn CNA grads

Eleven students recently graduated from the Blinn College Certified Nurse Aide Program.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College recently recognized 11 Certified Nurse Aide Program graduates who have acquired the skills to serve as compassionate and vital healthcare workers.

Salma Dames (College Station), Carlos E. Dominguez (Monterrey, Mexico), Theresa Goodwin (Bryan), Rachel Hayman (Houston), Ignacio Jimenez (Bryan), Mary Johnson (Pasadena), Stephanie Lively (College Station), Amra Nuhagic (College Station), Samantha Ordones (Lexington), Avery Quartes (Decatur), and Kaitlyn Sandoval (Navasota) completed the coursework and clinical training needed to take the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services Exam to become Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs).

CNAs often are employed in nursing or elderly care facilities, where they frequently serve as principal caregivers. They often have more contact with residents than other staff members, and their responsibilities often include answering call lights; communicating with residents, family members, and staff; serving meals; and organizing residents’ rooms.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national demand for CNAs is expected to grow 8% between 2019 and 2029, generating 119,500 new jobs. Texas ranks among the top states in the nation for number of people employed as CNAs.

