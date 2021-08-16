Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the Florida panhandle near Cape San Blas, Florida at 2:15 on Monday Afternoon. The tropical storm has sustained wind of 65mph that extended 115 miles from the center.

National Weather Service WSR-88D radar data indicate that the center of Tropical Storm Fred has made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida. Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 65 mph.

Storm surge warnings continue for the Big Bend region of Florida with forecast storm surge as high as 3 to 5 feet through the evening hours. The Florida Panhandle and parts of Georgia and Alabama remain under a tornado watch until 8 pm Monday, as outer rain bands of Fred continue to produce strong storms and excessive rainfall. Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue throughout tonight as Fred moves inland.

Dangerous storm surge & flooding rain moving over portions of Florida Panhandle. Tropical Storm, Storm Surge Warnings & Tornado Watches in place. Tropical-storm-force wind extends 115mi from the center.



As of 1pm, center of #Fred was 35mi from landfall pic.twitter.com/mFMwr9NNoS — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 16, 2021

Impacts from #Fred won't be confined to the coast. Heavy rainfall will continue well inland all the way into the northeastern U.S.

and flash flooding is likely to occur. #TurnAroundDontDrown https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/4e04CHoSky — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.