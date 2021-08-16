Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida

Heavy rain, isolated severe weather expected across portions of the Southeast
By Max Crawford and Grace Leis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the Florida panhandle near Cape San Blas, Florida at 2:15 on Monday Afternoon. The tropical storm has sustained wind of 65mph that extended 115 miles from the center.

Storm surge warnings continue for the Big Bend region of Florida with forecast storm surge as high as 3 to 5 feet through the evening hours. The Florida Panhandle and parts of Georgia and Alabama remain under a tornado watch until 8 pm Monday, as outer rain bands of Fred continue to produce strong storms and excessive rainfall. Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue throughout tonight as Fred moves inland.

