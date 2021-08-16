Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 train arrives in the Brazos Valley

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific’s popular steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 is again visiting the Brazos Valley.

The train arrived Sunday afternoon in Hearne and remain overnight until Monday morning. The public is encouraged to see it at the Hearne Depot located at 2003 Market Street.

The locomotive will depart Hearne at approximately 8:00 a.m. Monday and travel through Bryan and College Station before making another whistle-stop in Navasota at E. McApline Street and S. Railroad Street. It will leave Navasota at 11:25 a.m.

It’ll make one more stop in Hempstead at Wilkins Street Crossing around 12:25 p.m. before it continues its journey on to Houston.

Click here for the full schedule. The train is on a five-week tour across 10 states that includes public display events in five major cities, along with brief whistle-stops in more than 90 other communities.

The last time the train was here was in November 2019.

