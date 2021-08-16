Advertisement

USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The aid boost was first reported by The New York Times and the details were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture. They will be formally announced Monday by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The aid boost is being packaged as a major revision of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. In concrete terms, the average monthly per-person benefits will rise from $121 to $157.

The increase is part of a multi-pronged Biden administration effort to strengthen the country’s social safety net. Poverty and food security activists maintain that longstanding inadequacies in that safety net were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting an opportunity to make generational improvements that reach beyond the current public health crisis.

Activists say the previous levels of pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply weren’t enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry as the funds ran low toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy #4014 in North Platte, Nebraska
Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 train will arrive in the Brazos Valley on Sunday
An 80-year-old man has died after a double-decker party boat capsized with 53 passengers and...
1 dead, dozens other rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Conroe.
Kolache Festival 2019
Burleson County preparing for annual Kolache Festival
Several pediatricians said there is another reason for children to mask up as they head back to...
As school year starts, pediatricians not only worried about COVID, but growing RSV cases in kids
Monitoring the Remnants of Fred and Tropical Storm Grace Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Grace approaches Lesser Antilles, Fred expected to re-develop over the Gulf

Latest News

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
Big Boy No. 4014 rolls through Calvert Sunday afternoon before reaching its destination in...
Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 train arrives in the Brazos Valley
The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley during a reading exercise. Sept....
Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties