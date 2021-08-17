Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans in cities across the state reported receiving a Blue Alert on their phones late Monday night.

The message stated, “Law Enforcement Blue Alert in this area until Aug 17 12:19 a.m. CDT. Monitor Radio or TV.”

The information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety states authorities are looking for an unknown suspect driving a white Cadillac with Texas plates: FXJ1334.

The driver of the Cadillac was last seen traveling north on US Highway 287 in Jolly, Texas at about 7 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle is reportedly damaged with a broken or damaged rear window and possible bullet holes.

Blue Alerts are issued by the state to warn Texans a law enforcement officer has been shot, wounded or killed in the line of the duty and the suspect is on the run.

DPS did not provide any information regarding any law enforcement officers being shot or wounded Monday night.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.