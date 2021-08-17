Advertisement

Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes

Authorities in Texas late Monday issued a Blue Alert but did not identify a suspect.
Authorities in Texas late Monday issued a Blue Alert but did not identify a suspect.(Texas DPS)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans in cities across the state reported receiving a Blue Alert on their phones late Monday night.

The message stated, “Law Enforcement Blue Alert in this area until Aug 17 12:19 a.m. CDT. Monitor Radio or TV.”

The information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety states authorities are looking for an unknown suspect driving a white Cadillac with Texas plates: FXJ1334.

The driver of the Cadillac was last seen traveling north on US Highway 287 in Jolly, Texas at about 7 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle is reportedly damaged with a broken or damaged rear window and possible bullet holes.

Blue Alerts are issued by the state to warn Texans a law enforcement officer has been shot, wounded or killed in the line of the duty and the suspect is on the run.

DPS did not provide any information regarding any law enforcement officers being shot or wounded Monday night.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.
‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated robbery, two suspects on the run
Big Boy No. 4014 rolls through Calvert Sunday afternoon before reaching its destination in...
Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 train arrives in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

COVID in Context: Aug. 17
COVID in Context: Aug. 17
Domingo Soto (left) is the father of three students who attend Bryan schools. He says all of...
“To protect your family, you do your best:” Bryan father explains why his kids will wear masks to school Tuesday
Three named storms at once on Monday Evening
Fred moves inland, Grace forecast to become hurricane, Henri develops
Brazos County Health Authority supports students wearing masks when they return to school Tuesday
Brazos County Health Authority supports students wearing masks when they return to school Tuesday