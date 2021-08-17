Advertisement

Bryan police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Police are investigating an incident in 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza Tuesday afternoon.

No other information has been released at this time. BPD doesn’t believe there is any further threat to the public.

No word on who may have been shot or the extent of their injuries.

Bryan High School was on a perimeter seal, meaning no one leaves or enters the building but the school day continues as normal, but that was lifted just before 4:00 p.m.

