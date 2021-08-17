Bryan softball’s Jacque and Jessica Adams presented All-American awards at Bryan ISD board meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Bryan softball players Jacque and Jessica Adams were recognized for being 2021 NFCA All-Americans prior to Monday night’s Bryan ISD board meeting. Jacque was also presented with her national catcher of the year award.

Congrats to Jessica and Jacque Adams of @BHSsoftball! Both were recognized and presented their All American awards at tonight’s Bryan ISD board meeting pic.twitter.com/WnIVVDu0Ad — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) August 16, 2021

The twin sisters helped rewrite the record books at Bryan and led the Lady Vikings to the regional finals in their senior campaign. Jacque was a first-team All-American and Jessica was a second-team selection as a pitcher.

”Most of the time we don’t ever get recognized for the stuff that we do, but coming here and getting recognized is an awesome feeling,” Jessica Adams said. “I thought we’d never be able to be recognized,” Jessica added.

“It really is awesome to actually be recognized among so many other catchers, so many other players to put in all their hard work,” explained Jacque Adams. “I was one of the chosen ones to be in the top 1% of these student-athletes. I just think it’s amazing how I could be one of the people to represent everybody else,” Jacque added.

Jacque and Jessica Adams leave Tuesday morning for the University of Louisiana where they’ll both play softball.

