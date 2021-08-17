Advertisement

Bryan softball’s Jacque and Jessica Adams presented All-American awards at Bryan ISD board meeting

Former Bryan softball players Jacque and Jessica Adams were presented their All-American awards...
Former Bryan softball players Jacque and Jessica Adams were presented their All-American awards at a Bryan ISD board meeting.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Bryan softball players Jacque and Jessica Adams were recognized for being 2021 NFCA All-Americans prior to Monday night’s Bryan ISD board meeting. Jacque was also presented with her national catcher of the year award.

The twin sisters helped rewrite the record books at Bryan and led the Lady Vikings to the regional finals in their senior campaign. Jacque was a first-team All-American and Jessica was a second-team selection as a pitcher.

”Most of the time we don’t ever get recognized for the stuff that we do, but coming here and getting recognized is an awesome feeling,” Jessica Adams said. “I thought we’d never be able to be recognized,” Jessica added.

“It really is awesome to actually be recognized among so many other catchers, so many other players to put in all their hard work,” explained Jacque Adams. “I was one of the chosen ones to be in the top 1% of these student-athletes. I just think it’s amazing how I could be one of the people to represent everybody else,” Jacque added.

Jacque and Jessica Adams leave Tuesday morning for the University of Louisiana where they’ll both play softball.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
An 80-year-old man has died after a double-decker party boat capsized with 53 passengers and...
1 dead, dozens other rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Conroe.
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.
‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley during a reading exercise. Sept....
Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties

Latest News

Rudder sweeps University 25-6, 25-15, 25-12
N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game...
N’dea Jones Signs with WBC Enisey
Hearne Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Rockdale Tigers