City of Bryan sees more than $1.2 million in damages from April hail storm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - April’s big hail storm is putting a dent in the City of Bryan’s expenses.

New numbers just out from the city’s insurance show more than$1.2 million in damages.

Fortunately insurance is covering a majority of that loss. Months after the hail storm you can still see signs of damage. The city still has to repair vehicles and make roof repairs. The Bryan Justice Center was the hardest hit building and will need a new roof according to city leaders.

“We have about $400,000 worth of damage in roofs... from minor damage to possible entire new roof replacement. And then we had a number of vehicles and that’s actually the bigger number about $867,000 worth of vehicle damage,” said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

Walker added the Justice Center was the hardest hit building. But other places like Bryan Texas Utilities’ Meter Shop also has roof damage downtown. BTU said Tuesday they’ve had to replace close to 300 electric meters from the hailstorm and they’re still finding more.

“The Palace was affected by that, the Queen [Theatre] was affected by that. Philips Event Center had a little bit of damage,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan. He said the city’s insurance will help cover costs of repair.

“If you look at the total insurance costs where we’re out of pocket, it’s $50,000 for the vehicles, $25,000 for the buildings too. It’s still $75,000 but it’s nowhere near the more than $1,000,000 in damage that our insurance will cover so appreciate that we have good insurance,” said Nelson.

The city’s police vehicles took the brunt of hail damage as well. Even vehicles covered at the police station carport had damage on their front hoods.

“We are a self-insured city so that has a little bit of an impact to us but we typically try to run a general fund balance so in case of emergencies we do keep a reserve so that when you have an emergency just like this, we’re able to cover those costs,” said Walker.

The city said next steps include getting bids for the roof repairs.

They hope to start on the Justice Center at some point this year.

