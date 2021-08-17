Coaches Tab Arkansas And Texas A&M As 2021 SEC Women’s Soccer Co-Favorites

Birmingham, Ala. – Arkansas and Texas A&M tied as the favorites to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference women’s soccer title in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Razorbacks and Aggies tied for the 2020 SEC championship with 7-1-0 league records. Arkansas finished the season with a 12-4-0 overall record and advanced to the third round of the NCAA College Cup while Texas A&M finished with a 12-4-1 record and appeared in the quarterfinals of the College Cup.

Over the last 10 years, the SEC has earned 68 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of nearly seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least one appearance during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last seven seasons.

The 29th season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins August 19.

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Arkansas

1. Texas A&M

3. South Carolina

4. Vanderbilt

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Auburn

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Florida

11. Mississippi State

12. Missouri

13. Georgia

14. Kentucky