Advertisement

Coaches Tab Arkansas And Texas A&M As 2021 SEC Women’s Soccer Co-Favorites

(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birmingham, Ala. – Arkansas and Texas A&M tied as the favorites to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference women’s soccer title in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Razorbacks and Aggies tied for the 2020 SEC championship with 7-1-0 league records. Arkansas finished the season with a 12-4-0 overall record and advanced to the third round of the NCAA College Cup while Texas A&M finished with a 12-4-1 record and appeared in the quarterfinals of the College Cup.

Over the last 10 years, the SEC has earned 68 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of nearly seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least one appearance during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last seven seasons.

The 29th season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins August 19.

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Arkansas

1. Texas A&M

3. South Carolina

4. Vanderbilt

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Auburn

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Florida

11. Mississippi State

12. Missouri

13. Georgia

14. Kentucky

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated robbery, two suspects on the run
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.
‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away
Brazos County health officials stress vaccinations as hospitalizations continue to rise

Latest News

Source: KBTX
12th Man Centennial Coming to Aggieland
Bryan softball’s Jacque and Jessica Adams presented All-American awards at Bryan ISD board...
Bryan softball’s Jacque and Jessica Adams presented All-American awards at Bryan ISD board meeting
Hometown Heroes: Rockdale Tigers
Hometown Heroes: Rockdale Tigers
Hometown Heroes: Cameron Yoe Yoemen
Hometown Heroes: Cameron Yoe Yoemen