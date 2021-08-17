COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station students are back in class. How will the first month compare to 2020?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan ISDs went back to class on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases in Brazos County.

In 2020, during the first month of the fall semester, the following numbers were reported regarding COVID-19 in both districts.

Bryan ISD

- Percentage of students attending in-person class: 58% (9,054 students)

- Confirmed student cases in first month of class: 18 (PreK-3rd: 7 cases; 4th-6th grade: 2 cases; 7th grade and up: 9 cases)

College Station ISD

- Percentage of students attending in-person class: 68% (9,204 students)

- Confirmed student cases in first month of class: 19 (PreK-3rd: 5 cases; 4th-6th grade: 5 cases; 7th grade and up: 9 cases)

During the 2021-22 school year, virtual learning is not available in either district. Bryan ISD has approximately 15,500 students enrolled while College Station ISD has approximately 13,500 students enrolled.

Experts have said the COVID-19 delta variant is affecting children more significantly than the original strain of the virus. As of Aug. 17, children younger than 12 are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

