Faa-Hviding Wins Norwegian Women’s Tennis Championship

OSLO, Norway – Texas A&M women’s tennis alumnus Dorthea Faa-Hviding was crowned the Norwegian Women’s Tennis National Champion earlier this week, defeating the tournament’s No. 1-seeded player in Astrid Olsen by a 6-1, 6-2 margin at Frogner Park.

Norges Tennisforbund, the national governing body of tennis in Norway, holds an annual tournament in the nation’s capital of Oslo to crown national champions in each division of the sport. The women’s singles tournament featured 32 individuals from representative tennis clubs across Norway, pitted against each other in a single-elimination tournament. Faa-Hviding earned the No. 2 seed, representing her hometown of Stavanger, Norway, and recorded three dominant straight-set victories en route to the women’s singles final against Olsen.

Faa-Hviding graduated from Texas A&M in the spring of 2021 prior to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships in May. During her tenure with the Aggie women’s tennis program, she amassed an overall career singles record of 71-40, including a team-best record of 21-5 in her junior year during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. Over the course of her four-year career, the Maroon & White appeared in the NCAA Tournament in each season it was played and reached the Sweet 16 twice consecutively in 2019 and 2021.

Prior to arriving at Texas A&M, Faa-Hviding won a combined 15 Norwegian junior championships in singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions. She won four silver medals and six bronze medals at the junior European Championships and ranked as the No. 1 junior tennis player in all of Norway. Her previous successes at the national level ultimately culminated in her 2021 women’s singles crown.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Norges Tennisforbund – Women’s Singles Final

Frogner Park – Oslo, Norway

Women’s Singles Final

Dorthea Faa-Hviding [2] (NOR) def. Astrid Olsen [1] (NOR) 6-1, 6-2

