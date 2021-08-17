Family, friends recall life and impact of longtime Downtown Bryan business owner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many are remembering a mainstay of the Downtown Bryan community.

Giovanni Cerone of Mr. G’s Pizzeria died on Wednesday at age 86 at his home in his sleep. Monday morning flowers were set at the restaurant’s main entrance, while a reserved table is also set up.

“As far as living he definitely lived a life worth living,” said Rami Cerone, Mr. G’s son and restaurateur.

Cerone says his father helped him when he opened Caffé Capri in 1995.

“I didn’t know how to cook back then. My dad would come once a week from Waco, make the sauce for me and then he jokes that he opened this restaurant so he could keep an eye on me because we’re just literally caddy corner,” he said.

Mr. G was also a talented musician who performed and lived around the world before he got into the pizza business.

He spoke seven languages and initially came to Texas to own horses.

He also loved to share his strong opinions and had a big personality. About a year ago he sold the pizzeria to longtime friend Susan Carnes so he could retire.

“The support from the community and on social media and you saw the flowers starting to come in last night. We’ve gotten calls this morning, we’ve had people come in today and do their condolences. It’s so heartwarming and humbling you just, he left such a legacy here,” said Susan Carnes.

“Just keeping this place open as a legacy and just as a stand of him. The menu’s the same, everything’s the same that he made it whenever he started this place. So it’s definitely been a toll on Downtown Bryan, him passing away,” said Maddie Carnes, Susan’s daughter and a restaurant employee.

Rami and his family recently celebrated his Dad’s 86 birthday.

“We had a surprise birthday party for him in May for his birthday. It was just close family and friends. And one of the good memories I wrote down from that when he was blowing out his candles, we asked him, ‘Dad make a wish’ and he said, ‘I already have everything I could wish for,’” said Cerone.

A celebration of life is set for Mr. G at his restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 29 with a time to be determined. The public is welcome to stop by.

