A few flashy storms could rumble through the Brazos Valley Tuesday night

Heavy rain and lightning are the greatest impacts expected
Tuesday night storms mainly staying in the northern third of the Brazos Valley
By Grace Leis
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A broken line of storms is expected to roll through the northern parts of the Brazos Valley late Tuesday evening through the very early hours of Wednesday. While a few storms could be strong, severe weather is not expected.

Timing it out

If storms come together as expected, they will reach the northwestern corner of the Brazos Valley first as the boundary moves from west to the east. Tuesday evening forecast data projects Milam county to experience downpours and lightning starting as early as 10PM Tuesday night. As the storm moves to the east, Robertson and Leon Counties will have a chance for noisy weather around the midnight hour. Most of the activity is expected to remain north of OSR overnight, although a few of the central counties of the region could receive some rain from this line of storms overnight as well. Any stormy weather that reaches the area is expected to clear out by 3 am.

Impacts

While not severe, strong storms will be possible as this round of weather moves through. Noisier storms could produce localized rain totals upwards of 1″ in a short amount of time. These stronger cells could also bring gusty winds up to 20-30 mph. At the least, some of these storms will produce thunder and lightning jolting some from their sleep as they rattle past.

CHECK THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS AND INTERACTIVE RADAR IF STORMS WAKE YOU THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS

