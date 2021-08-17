Advertisement

Food pantry hosting school supplies giveaway

Every Thursday in August The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is giving out free school supplies
Every Thursday in August The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is giving out free school supplies
Every Thursday in August The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is giving out free school supplies(The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is gearing up for the school year by hosting a school supplies giveaway.

Every Thursday in August, families can visit the drive-thru food pantry to receive nutrition food and school supplies for students in grades K-12. The food pantry has already given out 200 drawstring bags filled with necessary school supplies.

Families can receive school supplies Aug. 19 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is located at 408 E. 24th Street in Bryan. Questions can be answered by calling 979-704-6037.

