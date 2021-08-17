Food pantry hosting school supplies giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is gearing up for the school year by hosting a school supplies giveaway.

Every Thursday in August, families can visit the drive-thru food pantry to receive nutrition food and school supplies for students in grades K-12. The food pantry has already given out 200 drawstring bags filled with necessary school supplies.

Families can receive school supplies Aug. 19 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is located at 408 E. 24th Street in Bryan. Questions can be answered by calling 979-704-6037.

