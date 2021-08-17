Advertisement

Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Mark Miner, Office of the Governor Communications Director.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Gov. Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently,” the statement said.

Abbott will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily, according to Miner. He is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”

In December, Abbott received the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he wanted to show Texans how ‘safe and easy” it is. While getting vaccinated Abbott said he would never ask Texans to do something he was not willing to do himself.

