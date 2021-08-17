Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center submits plans for new facility in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Plans are in the works for a new blood center in College Station.

The city confirms they’ve received preliminary site plans from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

Online records show the organization is looking at building on an 18 acre lot of property on Krenek Tap Road next to Highway 6 and north of Central Park.

No word yet on the timeline for the project or when groundbreaking might start.

We have a link to the preliminary plans here.

