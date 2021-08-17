Advertisement

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center submits plans for new facility in College Station

Preliminary site plans show future development for a facility on Krenek Tap Road.
Preliminary site plans have been submitted to College Station.
Preliminary site plans have been submitted to College Station.(City of College Station)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Plans are in the works for a new blood center in College Station.

The city confirms they’ve received preliminary site plans from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

Online records show the organization is looking at building on an 18 acre lot of property on Krenek Tap Road next to Highway 6 and north of Central Park.

No word yet on the timeline for the project or when groundbreaking might start.

We have a link to the preliminary plans here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated robbery, two suspects on the run

Latest News

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
College Station ISD welcomes students back with new strategic plan
Victim identified in College Station homicide investigation
Students on first day of school at Caldwell Intermediate School.
Caldwell Intermediate School students return to the classroom