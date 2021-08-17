Johnson Elementary celebrates the first day of school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Johnson Elementary students took the yellow brick road all the way into their classrooms on the first day of school Tuesday.

Students had different reasons why they were excited to start the school year.

“Getting to know everyone in my class,” said Owen Watson, a third-grader.

“To see some of my friends and my new teacher,” said Bell Gomez, a first-grader.

Walking their kids into the classroom was something parents like Jennifer Webber missed out on last year.

“It was nice being able to go in and say good morning to the teachers and kind of reaffirm the girls like ‘I’ll be here whenever I pick you up’ and it was definitely a blessing that we can physically see our littles go off to school in the morning and thank our teachers,” said Webber.

On day one, Johnson students were all ready to learn.

“Subtracting, adding, and taking away,” said Gomez.

“Asking people questions that I don’t know yet,” said John Galindo, a Kindergartener.

“Days of the week, math and going to the library,” said Karlee Jefferson, a first-grader.

Parents say they feel safe sending their kids back to the classroom despite masks being optional this year.

“Bryan ISD does such a good job of making sure there are so many procedures in place to keep everyone safe,” said Julie Pineda, a parent.

“I’m encouraging my girls to wear a mask but their being in school is absolutely critical to their health and to their educational development,” said Webber.

