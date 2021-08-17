Keep the rain gear around through midweek!

On this FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL for so many across the Brazos Valley, the first day of the “fall” semester looks as typical “summer” as you can get. Mild and muggy to start, hot and HUMID to finish, with a couple shots at some afternoon showers and storms. Wouldn’t hurt to have the kiddos make some light rain gear a part of the wardrobe for the next couple days - especially Wednesday. Before then, expected showers and storms to our north and west will be worth watching as the sun goes down. Hi-res model data is indicating they may have the steam to work their way into our area post-9pm. We think the chance is low for that right now, but some strong wind and heavy rain will be possible if those storms can go the distance.

A south wind returns in earnest tomorrow. You probably won’t notice a huge difference in humidity, but some deeper moisture should allow for higher coverage of afternoon rain Wednesday. High pressure tightens things up by the end of the week, scattering out any afternoon rain, bringing more sunshine, and PLENTY more heat this weekend, right into next week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 77. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms before 9pm. Low: 77. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

