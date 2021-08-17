Advertisement

Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital

Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.(Escambia County Jail)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) – Police have charged a woman with manslaughter for allegedly killing her 14-year-old daughter while she was admitted to the hospital.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, Jasmine Singletary is a special needs patient with a neuromuscular disorder and was taken to the hospital on July 8 for an infection.

A few days later on July 13, Jasmine unexpectedly lost consciousness and stopped breathing after her mother, 34-year-old Jessica Bortle, and grandmother had been in the room.

Police say hospital staff tried all they could to save the 14-year-old, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Jasmine died.

An autopsy on July 21 revealed Jasmine had suffered massive injuries to her ribs and her liver.

“The Medical Examiner indicated that the injuries were so severe that Jasmine would have died only minutes after receiving them, and that they had to have occurred while Jasmine was confined to her hospital bed,” police explained in a news release.

The injuries were not present when Jasmine was admitted to the hospital.

After an extensive investigation, officials determined Bortle caused the injuries and charged her with manslaughter in the death of her daughter.

“The Pensacola Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Jasmine Singletary,” police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated robbery, two suspects on the run

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
After years of suspicion, a reckoning for R. Kelly
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop...
Wisconsin sheriff now calling incarcerated people ‘residents,’ not ‘inmates’
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell: There’s no returning to pre-pandemic economy