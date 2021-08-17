Advertisement

National Park Service announces new mask rules

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it is enforcing new mask rules immediately.

Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots.

The rule applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service said it’s following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new requirement is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.
‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated robbery, two suspects on the run
Big Boy No. 4014 rolls through Calvert Sunday afternoon before reaching its destination in...
Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 train arrives in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Robert Durst admitted publicly for the first time Monday at this murder trial that he had, in...
Robert Durst says he lied, penned ‘cadaver’ note to police
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii