Advertisement

“To protect your family, you do your best:” Bryan father explains why his kids will wear masks to school Tuesday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials held a press conference Monday to discuss the state of COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley, but it was also an opportunity to talk about how parents can help keep their kids safe since many of them will start a brand new school year the next morning.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says wearing masks is one of the most effective ways to achieve that, but since it’s illegal for government entities like public schools to mandate masks, it’s unlikely people will see all students wearing one when they show up to class Tuesday.

Some families do see the value in having their kids wear masks in school, though. Domingo Soto is the father of three kids who attend Bryan schools.

“Some people don’t like it, of course, but that’s an important tool,” Soto said.

That important tool he’s talking about is a mask, and Soto’s 12-year-old daughter Mariah and her friend Ashley Munoz agree with him. They say they’ll both be wearing masks at school for the sake of everyone’s safety, including their own.

“Of course, because the new delta has come, the new virus, and the hospitals are again filled up again,” 7th grader at Stephen F. Austin Middle School Mariah Soto said. “I’m just trying to keep my health good and my family’s as well.”

“I am planning on wearing a mask to school for my own safety and also my family,” Munoz, a 16-year-old junior who attends Rudder High School, said.

Domingo Soto says each of his kids have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they’ll be getting their second one soon. He says another reason wearing a mask is important is to reduce the chance of passing the virus on to someone else.

“There’s still people who haven’t gotten the vaccination yet, and of course, there’s a lot of people getting sick,” Soto said. “Some of those people have already died.”

But despite his personal stance on masks, Soto says he’s less supportive of a mandate for schools. He says the decision to mask up should be left to each family.

“Of course, we live in a place where everybody is different, you know,” Soto said. “Those are rights, but if you want to protect your family, you do your best.”

Mariah and Ashley say they feel a little differently about a mask mandate. They both support one for their school and say they would feel safer if everyone around them was wearing a mask while they were there.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigating Sunday homicide
As of 10pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Fred,...
Fred, Grace, and now Tropical Depression Eight crowd the tropics
An 80-year-old man has died after a double-decker party boat capsized with 53 passengers and...
1 dead, dozens other rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Conroe.
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, August 29.
‘Mr. G’ of Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan passes away
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley during a reading exercise. Sept....
Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties

Latest News

Three named storms at once on Monday Evening
Fred moves inland, Grace forecast to become hurricane, Henri develops
Brazos County Health Authority supports students wearing masks when they return to school Tuesday
Brazos County Health Authority supports students wearing masks when they return to school Tuesday
Area Lions Clubs preparing for I Love America Fall Festival
Area Lions Clubs preparing for I Love America Fall Festival
Family, friends recall life and impact of longtime Downtown Bryan business owner
Family, friends recall life and impact of longtime Downtown Bryan business owner