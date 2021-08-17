“To protect your family, you do your best:” Bryan father explains why his kids will wear masks to school Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials held a press conference Monday to discuss the state of COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley, but it was also an opportunity to talk about how parents can help keep their kids safe since many of them will start a brand new school year the next morning.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says wearing masks is one of the most effective ways to achieve that, but since it’s illegal for government entities like public schools to mandate masks, it’s unlikely people will see all students wearing one when they show up to class Tuesday.

Some families do see the value in having their kids wear masks in school, though. Domingo Soto is the father of three kids who attend Bryan schools.

“Some people don’t like it, of course, but that’s an important tool,” Soto said.

That important tool he’s talking about is a mask, and Soto’s 12-year-old daughter Mariah and her friend Ashley Munoz agree with him. They say they’ll both be wearing masks at school for the sake of everyone’s safety, including their own.

“Of course, because the new delta has come, the new virus, and the hospitals are again filled up again,” 7th grader at Stephen F. Austin Middle School Mariah Soto said. “I’m just trying to keep my health good and my family’s as well.”

“I am planning on wearing a mask to school for my own safety and also my family,” Munoz, a 16-year-old junior who attends Rudder High School, said.

Domingo Soto says each of his kids have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they’ll be getting their second one soon. He says another reason wearing a mask is important is to reduce the chance of passing the virus on to someone else.

“There’s still people who haven’t gotten the vaccination yet, and of course, there’s a lot of people getting sick,” Soto said. “Some of those people have already died.”

But despite his personal stance on masks, Soto says he’s less supportive of a mandate for schools. He says the decision to mask up should be left to each family.

“Of course, we live in a place where everybody is different, you know,” Soto said. “Those are rights, but if you want to protect your family, you do your best.”

Mariah and Ashley say they feel a little differently about a mask mandate. They both support one for their school and say they would feel safer if everyone around them was wearing a mask while they were there.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.