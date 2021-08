Rudder sweeps University 25-6, 25-15, 25-12

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Asani McGee (6 kills, 5 blocks) and Neeley Rutledge (6 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces) combined for 12 kills while Jordyn Pfeffer (5 kills, 2 blocks) and Londyn Singleton (5 kills, 2 aces) added 5 kills each as the Rudder Lady Rangers sweep University 25-6, 25-15, 25-12 Monday night at The Armory.

Gabby Baker had 20 digs and Reagan Aponte added 23 assists and 3 aces.

Rudder will turn around and host Waco High Tuesday night at 5:30 at Rudder High School.

