Storms may rumble through midnight for some

Tuesday was an interesting day for Texas -- half of the state out west only reached the 70s thanks to rain and cloud cover (some flooding, too) while others like the Brazos Valley were in the 90s, felt like 100°+, and spent the day high & dry. The northern tier of the Brazos Valley has a chance to find some of Central Texas’ leftover rain drifting in anytime between 8pm and 2am. Generally, that chance will run west to east north of OSR -- falling mainly for Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Houston Counties. While these may be noisy and flashy as some try to get to sleep tonight, storm activity is expected to be non-severe. Heavy rain and gusty wind upwards of 20-30mph may accompany the storms that rattle the most. That rain chance drops off significantly south of OSR for the rest of the Brazos Valley.

Wednesday will be able to provide some sun, but the day is expected to be a cloudier one considering the storm chance tonight and more activity that is expected to bubble up through the afternoon. Like the past few days, scattered & passing rain / summer storms are expected for the afternoon at a 50% chance. Not everyone gets touched but another round of briefly heavy rain and lightning will be possible, drifting southwest to east-northeast. Rain chance becomes isolated as we drift into the weekend with hotter highs waiting by Sunday and next week (Spoiler: triple-digits not a far-fetched idea).

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 79. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms before 9pm. Low: 79. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.