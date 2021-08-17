Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD superintendent wins award

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andrew Peters was recently named the Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development (CEHD) and Good Neighbor Partnerships Excellence in Action 2021 award winner.

The award recognizes outstanding district leaders that support educator preparation, positively impact educator policy and practice, and engage with CEHD programs.

As part of the award, Caldwell ISD will get five free spots at the “We TeachTexas P-12 Mentoring and Coaching Academy” through Texas A&M CEHD.

Peters will be formally presented with the award on Monday at the CEHD Fall Kick-Off Luncheon and College Awards.

