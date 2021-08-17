Victim identified in College Station homicide investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The victim in Sunday’s homicide investigation has been identified by College Station police.

Jeffrey Bryant Blankley, 51, of College Station was found dead in a car that crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Longmire Drive around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim had been shot and died of his injuries on the scene.

A suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

UPDATE (2/2): A suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The suspect's identity is being withheld at this time (for operational security), pending arrest.

