Victim identified in College Station homicide investigation
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The victim in Sunday’s homicide investigation has been identified by College Station police.
Jeffrey Bryant Blankley, 51, of College Station was found dead in a car that crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Longmire Drive around 11 p.m.
Police say the victim had been shot and died of his injuries on the scene.
A suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.
