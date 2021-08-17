Advertisement

Victim identified in College Station homicide investigation

(WVUE/Raycom)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The victim in Sunday’s homicide investigation has been identified by College Station police.

Jeffrey Bryant Blankley, 51, of College Station was found dead in a car that crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Longmire Drive around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim had been shot and died of his injuries on the scene.

A suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

