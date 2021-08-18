Bombers Dominate TCL Postseason Awards

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (August 18, 2021) — Following the conclusion of another record-breaking season, four members of the Brazos Valley Bombers have been named recipients of postseason awards by the Texas Collegiate League.

Carson Atwood secured the first accolade, being recognized as one of the TCL’s two Co-Pitchers of the Year. The University of Oklahoma ballplayer pitched 39.2 innings for the navy and gold this summer, appearing in 10 games. Atwood employed extreme dominance on the mound, striking out 39 en route to an incredible league-leading 1.59 ERA. The pitcher gave up only seven earned runs across the entire summer, leading to a 6-2 overall record and cementing his place as a figurehead for the Brazos Valley squad.

Relief pitcher Isaac Crabb also received praise on the rubber, being selected as one of only five pitchers on the All-TCL Team. Crabb made nine in-game appearances this season, working for 24 innings. Opposing teams managed to score only five earned runs against the Bombers during this time, bringing the Wabash Valley hurler to a dominant 1.87 ERA, the lowest figure seen on the All-TCL pitching rotation. Crabb notched two wins and a save to remain undefeated on the summer, making him the navy and gold’s most statistically successful pitcher.

On the other side of the battery, Lamar University’s Ryan Snell employed lock-down defense to become the TCL Catcher of the Year. Snell became an absolute wall for the Bombers, suiting up behind home plate for 26 games and maintaining a .986 fielding percentage. The catcher also recorded 198 putouts and 13 assists. Offensively, Snell acted as a workhorse, using 26 hits -- seven for multi-bags -- and 11 drawn walks to finalize his batting percentage at a solid .283; he was also among the team leaders in RBIs, driving in 15, with the majority of those coming in the second half of the season.

Grayson Tatrow rounds out the list of the Bombers’ awardees, filling a crucial spot as an outfielder for the All-TCL Team. Having split his time between left and center field throughout the season, Tatrow became one of the navy and gold’s most versatile defensive players. Appearing in a team-leading 34 games as an outfielder, the Abilene Christian representative evened his fielding percentage at a dominant .983 while recording 57 putouts. The outfielder was also in the TCL’s top-five for batting averages, using 38 hits, 19 RBIs, 24 drawn walks and 25 runs to boost himself to .302. Tatrow stole eight bags across the season and led the team in doubles, making him an extreme threat on the base path.

The Bombers would like to thank the four aforementioned young men for their dedication to their team, coaches, teammates and Brazos Valley community as a whole. Clutch Entertainment wishes the four of them even more success as they continue to develop themselves into even better baseball players well into the future.

For updates on the Bombers, fans are encouraged to call (979) 779-PLAY or visit www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.