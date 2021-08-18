Advertisement

Bryan sweeps A&M Consolidated in Crosstown Showdown match 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team picked up a big road win Tuesday night with a 3 set sweep of A&M Consolidated at Tiger Gym.

Allison Layton and Faith Clark led the way with 9 kills each for Bryan, while Alexis Burton added 8. Rilee Cumpton had 28 assists for the Lady Vikings.

A&M Consolidated got a match-high 13 kills from Ava Derbes in a losing effort.

Both Bryan and A&M Consolidated will step back on the court Thursday when they will be joined by Rudder and Collee Station High School as host of the BCS Classic.

