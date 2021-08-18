Bryan teen accused of dealing ecstasy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan teen is in jail accused of dealing ecstasy.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Erwin Guzman-Cruz, 18, for not using a turn signal around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Old Hearne Road and Kiwi Drive.

Authorities reportedly smelled marijuana so they searched the vehicle.

They say they found 11 grams of ecstasy, two digital scales, a stolen firearm, and some baggies inside the car.

Guzman-Cruz is charged with manufacture and delivery.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.