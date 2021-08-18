Burleson County Chief Deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound to undergo surgery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was shot while trying to serve a warrant at a home in Burleson County.

Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes said Pollock is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday afternoon. Pollock was shot in the chin and jaw, according to Hermes.

“He has suffered a serious gunshot wound and, from what I’m understanding, he will recover but it is a serious situation,” Hermes said.

Pollock was rushed to Baylor Scott & White in College Station while the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home along FM 60 west of Snook near County Road 230. The chief deputy was later transferred to St. Joseph Health in Bryan that night.

A stand-off between law enforcement and the suspect lasted eight hours, ending at 3:15 a.m., Wednesday. The suspect has not been identified.

