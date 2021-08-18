Burleson County deputy shot, active standoff on FM 60

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm a Burleson County sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of Snook near County Road 230.

Details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, but a spokesman for DPS confirms that a person is barricaded and multiple law enforcement agencies are now engaged in a standoff with the individual.

Currently, FM 60 is closed west of Snook and east of Highway 36. Drivers and residents should avoid the area.

DPS confirms a Burleson County sheriff’s deputy has been shot. Condition unknown at this time. Law enforcement agencies are dealing with a barricaded subject. FM 60 W from the intersection of FM 3058 is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/bAXL7UFUGm — Andy Krauss (@AndyKBTX) August 18, 2021

The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of FM 60. The deputy who was injured was rushed to Baylor Scott and White in College Station by an unmarked patrol vehicle. Police officers in Brazos County and College Station provided a police escort to the hospital and multiple officers remain at the hospital this evening.

The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: A Burleson County deputy has been shot and rushed here to Baylor Scott and White in College Station. Condition is unknown.



Shooting happened on Highway 60 west of Snook. There is a barricaded person at the scene of the shooting.



Ongoing situation…. pic.twitter.com/kEGnQCWl4E — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 18, 2021

No other information was provided about the situation or what led up to the shooting.

KBTX has crews at the hospital and in Burleson County monitoring the situation.

As new details are made available we will update this story on-air and online.

